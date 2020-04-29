SCHOLARSHIPS
DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing recently awarded a new transfer merit scholarship and a new transfer need-based scholarship.
The transfer merit scholarship with a value of $20,000 went to Bryson Cutts of Greenup.
The transfer need-based scholarship with a value of $20,000 went to Macie Wilson of Savoy.
Amy McFadden, LCN Scholarship Committee chair, said the idea for the new scholarships came from the desire of Lakeview's scholarship committee to reward and encourage high-achieving transfer students as well as the commitment of the college's board of directors to provide financial assistance to its students.
"The funding for these scholarships was made available through a very wise long-term investment strategy spearheaded by former CEO Dick Shockey and current college President Sheila Mingee," McFadden said.
More information about scholarship opportunities at Lakeview can be found at https://lakeviewcol.edu/scholarships.
GRADUATE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Destinee Fahmie of Georgetown graduated with a degree from Tallahassee Community College during commencement exercises today.
Fahmie was among more than 3,000 students who received degrees.
CAREER TRAINING
Danville Area Community College Corporate &Community Education has implemented an Online Instruction Center for Business and Career Training. The center offers a range of highly interactive courses that people can take over the Internet.
All courses are led by expert instructors. Topics include computer programs, medical terminology, grant writing, Spanish, veterinary assistants, accounting and more.
Go to: https://www.ed2go.com/dacc_cce/
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Love INC (In the Name of Christ) is partnering with the United Way of Vermilion County and the Committee for Unmet Needs to help people struggling financially because of the COVID-19 situation.
Love INC is using its normal intake process and vetting all cases to ensure donations are going to someone who is struggling because their hours have been cut or they lost their job due to the social distancing guidelines.
The organization expects an increase in call volume and could use volunteers. Learn more at https://www.loveincvermilion.com/volunteer
D118 RECORDS
Danville Community Consolidated School District 118 special education records for students with the 1994 birth year are set for destruction in 2020. Requests for records from former students will be taken June 1 through June 5. After these dates, student records with birthdays that fall within the year 1994 will be destroyed.
All requests should be made through the Special Education Office at 444-1083.
MARKET OPENS
The city of Urbana’s Market at the Square announces its 2020 season will start today at Illinois and Vine streets. It runs rain or shine from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 31.
Customers must follow the special public health guidelines, such as: all customers must wear mask or face coverings; stay at home if you are feeling unwell; limit attendance to one member of your household when possible; practice proper hygiene; wash hands upon entering and exiting the market; maintain the required 6-foot distance between other shoppers, vendors, and volunteers; do not handle produce or other products until paid for; pay with credit or debit card. Vendors may opt not to provide any change for cash payments.
If using your own bag, the bag must be held or placed on the ground while being loaded. Do not place bags on tables. Wash or sanitize bags at home after every use.
Wash products thoroughly before use or cooking.
The market will feature fresh produce, prepared food, and other essential goods. However, the market will be missing its arts and crafts vendors, community groups, musicians, and educational program providers, who will not be able to attend until further notice.
People may subscribe to Market Mail email updates at www.urbanamarket.org in order to receive direct updates each week.
COMPLETE CENSUS
Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) is encouraging constituents to respond to the 2020 Census online while practicing social distancing and to donate blood if they feel well.
Official Census Bureau mailings include detailed information and a Census ID for completing the Census online.
In coordination with the American Red Cross, the congressman is also encouraging constituents to give blood if they are healthy and well enough to do so.
"With the coronavirus outbreak forcing the cancelation of previously scheduled blood drives, the Red Cross is facing a severe shortage of blood," Shimkus said. "Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood."
Potential donors can use the Red Cross Blood Donor mobile app to schedule an appointment, or call (800) 733-2767. The app is available from the Apple or Google Play app stores.

