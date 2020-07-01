JUNIOR PRE-TEEN
Paula Ann Mae Williamson, 8, has qualified as a state finalist in the National American Miss Illinois Pageant to be held Sept.4-7 in Indianapolis. The pageant is for girls ages 4-18 in five age divisions.
The newly crowned Miss Illinois Junior Pre-Teen will receive a $1,000 cash award, crown and banner, bouquet and air transportation to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland in California. She also will tour Hollywood and has the chance to represent Illinois for the year.
Paula’s activities include ballet, soccer, tap and dance. She also enjoys going to the gym and workouts, and loves animals and spending time with her older sisters.
Her sponsors include Tilton Trophy and Awards. She is the daughter of Eva Williamson.
ROTARY BOARD
In a club first, Supreme Court Justice Rita B. Garman conducted the virtual swearing-in ceremony for Lucas Seilhymer as the 2020-21 president of the Danville Rotary Club.
Danville Rotary was the 188th Rotary Club in the United States, and has been in continuous existence since its founding in 1915.
Seilhymer, a Vermilion County native and current CEO of Project Success of Vermilion County, is excited for the opportunity to serve, even in these difficult times.
“This year will be a time for us as a Rotary Club to be a true beacon of hope to the community we serve,” he said.
He also thanked outgoing president, Amy Brown, for her leadership this past year.
New officers are: president-elect, Steve Nacco; vice president, Kathy Sturgeon; secretary, Michelle Crawford; treasurer, Tammy Betancourt; vocational service, Mike Marron; foundation, Mark Denman; membership, Bob McIntire and Hayley Shore; community service, Terri Cummings; and past president, Amy Brown
Seilhymer said his No. 1 goal this year is making sure that the club continues its long-standing tradition of serving the Danville community.
DEAN’S LIST
• GALESBURG — D'Jameia Hoskins of Danville has been named to the Knox College Dean's List of distinguished students for the 2020 winter term. A student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale). Hoskins' major at Knox is undecided.
• ROMEOVILLE — Patrick Hennessey of Williamsport, Ind., was named to Lewis University's Dean's List for the 2020 spring semester.
Hennessey is studying radio-TV broadcasting at Lewis University.
About 1,700 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean's List for the 2020 semester.
SCHOLARSHIPS
• TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College announced it will establish a George Floyd Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship will support Black American undergraduate students, who are in good academic standing and demonstrate financial need. When fully endowed, the scholarship will stand at $50,000. SMWC alumni have already contributed more than 40% of the gifts needed. Additional support from graduates and friends inspired to effect positive change will enable the scholarship to be awarded this fall.
Since 2019, SMWC annually awards Diversity Scholarships providing up to 50% tuition scholarships to students who self-identify as Asian, Black American or Hispanic on their admission application.
To learn more about scholarships at SMWC, visit smwc.edu/scholarships.
• COVINGTON, Ind. — The application process is now open for high school seniors to apply for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Fountain and Vermillion counties in Indiana, administered by the Western Indiana Community Foundation.
Students must apply by Aug. 28 at: https://bit.ly/3g2KleQ
The scholarship will provide for full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis, leading to a baccalaureate degree at any Indiana public or private college or university.
For more information, contact the Western Indiana Community Foundation at (765) 793-0702, ext. 3.
HISTORIC GRANTS
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced that the Historic Renovation Grant Program is open for applications. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana.
Applicants with an eligible historic commercial structure have the opportunity to apply for project funding between $5,000 and $100,000 at a maximum request of 50 percent of the total eligible project cost.
Eligible properties for this grant program must be at least 50 years old and either listed on the register of Indiana historic sites/structures, be listed or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places or be listed as a contributing resource in a National Register District. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and can be submitted at any time.
Interested property owners, who meet established eligibility requirements, must submit an application and all supporting documentation to apply. For more information, visit www.in.gov/ocra/hrgp.htm
