GRADUATES
• KENOSHA, Wis. — Levi Latoz of Georgetown graduated from Carthage College. The pre-recorded virtual commencement ceremony debuted on May 23. A traditional celebration will be held on campus at a later date.
• McPHERSON, Kan. — Dylan Marble of Tilton graduated from McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration: management/marketing.
The college honored the graduating class in a virtual commencement ceremony.
DEAN’S LIST
EAST PEORIA — Illinois Central College celebrates students who earned Dean's List honors during the spring 2020 semester. The academic honor is presented to students who earn a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average on a 4.0 grading scale.
Among the honorees are: Clay Kretzmeier of Fowler, Ind.; Austin McCarty of Oakwood; and William Polson of Rankin.
WORKPLACE HARASSMENT
DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering Understanding & Preventing Workplace Sexual Harassment: For Managers, Non-Management and Licensed Healthcare Providers on Aug. 12. The sessions will be held at the DACC Bremer Conference Center for $29 per person.
Effective Jan. 1, 2020, all Illinois employers are required to provide sexual-harassment prevention training to all employees.
After attending this session, you will be better able to:
Explain sexual harassment consistent with the Illinois Human Rights Act
Recognize examples of conduct that may constitute unlawful sexual harassment
Access (and be aware of) federal and state laws concerning sexual harassment including remedies available to victims
Summarize various employer responsibilities regarding sexual harassment with a special focus on prevention, investigation and corrective measures
Also, a Licensed Healthcare Provider session will be held from 8-9 a.m. Aug. 12.
DACC’s Nursing Program is an approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Illinois Nurse Practice Act Rules.
In addition, a Management/Non-Management session will be held 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 12.
If CEU’s are required, they are available through CEII for an additional $15 processing fee.
To register, email bwoodworth@dacc.edu or syates@dacc.edu and ask for a seat. All registration fees are invoiced. Quantity discounts available for groups.
All training at Danville Area Community College is held in compliance with the latest CDC guidelines for Covid-19.
PEACHES FOR SALE
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Farm Bureau is taking orders for a half-bushel (25 pounds) box of freshly picked peaches. Cost is $30 per box for Vermilion County Farm Bureau “M” or A-plus members, $32 for A members, or $37 for non-members.
“We’re excited to offer peaches again this year after a hail storm last year destroyed the crop at the orchard we use,” said Mark Willard, the Farm Bureau’s Marketing Committee Chairman. The fruit will be coming from Weigel Orchards, Farm Bureau members in Calhoun County. “It’s a way to connect our members with the grower of the fresh peaches,” Willard noted.
The peaches will be a free-stone peach, and will be delivered to Vermilion County mid-August. Those ordering peaches will be notified of the exact delivery date.
Orders and payment are due Tuesday, July 31, and should be mailed to Vermilion County Farm Bureau, 1905-C U.S. Route 150, Danville, IL 61832. You can also download an order form from the website: www.vcfb.info.
For more information, contact the office at 442-8713.
RUMMAGE SALE
COVINGTON, Ind. — Covington United Methodist Women will have its annual rummage sale from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the church, 419 Washington St.
The sale offers an array of items including clothing for all ages, linens, home and holiday decor items, household items, furniture, sporting good equipment, books and more.
After the sale, items are sorted and distributed to local organizations such as the Women's Resource Center, Hope Springs Safe House, Danville Men's Mission, City of Covington Coats, and Friendship Circle Center. Then the remaining items are boxed up and will be picked up by Kentucky Mountain Missions, where they will keep what they can use and then send the remaining items on to World Missions.
TEEN READING
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Public Library has some fun in store for middle and high schoolers. Students entering grades 6-12 may stop at the upstairs desk and pick up a Summer Reading Bingo card. Check out books and when they’ve finished them, turn in the card so you can win a free book.
The reading challenge ends Sept. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.