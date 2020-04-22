DACC REGISTRATION
DANVILLE — Summer and fall class registration is under way at Danville Area Community College with a new twist.
Registration will be done over the phone rather than in person. Students can call immediately to set a phone registration appointment with an academic advisor, and then keep that appointment, over the phone, just as they would in person. The number to call is 443-8750, or students may email Jessica at jaquino3@dacc.edu to make an advising appointment.
Part-time students, who would normally register through the Registration office rather than Advisement, should follow the same instructions. They will be routed to the proper office.
Also, DACC is offering online classes for 50 percent tuition/activity fee (total $82.50 per credit hour) and the online fee ($65) is being waived. All students are being offered the in-district price this summer, so Indiana residents can take the courses for that price, as well.
All student service offices at the college remain open, though the buildings are closed to the public. DACC has made special phone accommodations for current and prospective students to reach out to student services such as financial aid, records, and billing. Those numbers can be found via the Student Communications Guide link on the Coronavirus page: www.dacc.edu/coronavirus. That page also hosts a video tutorial for the phone registration process.
SCHOLARSHIP
Farm Credit Illinois recently awarded $85,000 toward youth and rural community development through its annual agriculture scholarship and community improvement grant programs.
A total of $60,000 in scholarships was awarded to high school seniors throughout central and southern Illinois to pursue agriculture-related majors and careers. Each of the 30 recipients received a $2,000 agriculture scholarship.
Among the recipients were Bailee Fanning of Milford, who will graduate from Milford High School and attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study agricultural and consumer economics, public policy and law. She is the daughter of Terry and Jody Fanning.
PHOTO CONTEST
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs encourages families to take a drive, enjoy a walk, or explore their own farm to take pictures to submit for the 2020 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest.
The eighth annual contest encourages young photographers to share their vision of agriculture in the state.
The treasurer’s office is accepting electronic submissions for the Cream of the Crop Photo Contest from Illinois students, ages 8-18. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11 14, and 15-18. Each student is allowed to submit up to two photos by June 24.
The photo contest is part of the Ag Invest program and offers an opportunity for Illinois students to submit their most innovative or scenic picture that depicts their vision of agriculture in our state. Winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing materials and at the 2020 Illinois State Fair.
To read all the rules, terms, and legal conditions associated with this contest, visit the website at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com or contact Rebecca Huston at (217) 558.6217.
DEDICATION POSTPONED
DANVILLE — The Middle Fork Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and the Vermilion County Conservation District announce that dedication of the Beech Grove All-Accessible Trail in honor of Marilyn F. Campbell has been canceled and will be rescheduled.
The event was set for Saturday, May 30, at Forest Glen Preserve.
The Vermilion County Parks -- Forest Glen, Heron, Kennekuk and Lake Vermilion -- remain open with access to trails and open spaces from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.