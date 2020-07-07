GRADUATION
Sharon K. (Fowler) Walsh, a State Line, Ind., native and 1981 Seeger High School graduate, has earned a doctorate degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville in curriculum instruction specializing in educational technology.
She completed the university’s graduate school requirements in December 2019 when her dissertation on teens reading for pleasure in a digital age was approved by committee and submitted for publication. UF spring graduates received their diplomas remotely due to the ongoing pandemic.
She previously graduated from Florida State University with a master’s degree, the University of Southern Indiana with a bachelor’s degree and Danville Area Community College with an associate’s degree. She began working in the Clay County, Fla., school system in 2001 as a science teacher, later becoming a reading coach and is now a district-level curriculum coach for beginning educators.
She and her husband, Greg, live in Orange Park, Fla., and have three daughters and four grandchildren.
DEAN’S LIST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Summer Schroeder-Miller of Fairmount was named to the Spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List. During this term, she was majoring in psychology.
Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. Congratulations to these high-achieving students who put in the time
DISTINGUISHED SCHOLAR
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jennifer Kimbro of Catlin was one of 90 University of Iowa student-athletes to have been named Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholars. She was involved with women’s track and field.
Big Ten Faculty representatives established the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program. The recipients must be letter winners in at least their second academic year at their institution and have a minimum GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school.
Among the Iowa honorees, 29 maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the 2019-20 academic term, including, Kimbro.
The Big Ten recognized 1,517 student-athletes in 38 different sports as Distinguished Scholars, including more than 250 who maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA during the previous academic term, including Kimbro, who’s majoring in art.
THEATER SEASON
COVINGTON, Ind. — Beef House Theatre’s 24th summer season opened Friday. The staff has made some changes for everyone’s safety.
There will be live pre-show entertainment each day to help make sure that the audience is enjoying its experience while the staff adjust to new guidelines and procedures.
• "Breaking Up is Hard to Do: The Songs of Sedaka" features performances by Lizzy Lerner, Thomas Strain, Logan Kirby, Kayla Dillman, Nancy Henderson and Tim Kirby.
Show dates are July 11, 12, 28, 29, 30 31, and Aug. 1, 2.
Not since “Dirty Dancing” has such a charming story been set in a Catskills resort in the 1960s. This is the sweetly comic tale of Lois and Marge, two friends from Brooklyn in search of good times and romance over one wild Labor Day weekend. The score showcases 18 Neil Sedaka classics, including “Where the Boys Are,” “Sweet Sixteen,” “Calendar Girl,” “Love Will Keep Us Together,” and of course, the chart-topping title song.
• "8 TRACK: The Sounds of the 70s" features performances by Noah Acree, Nicholas Johnson, Molly Smith and Katie Weston with special appearances by Logan Kirby and Lacey Krabel.
Show dates are July 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26.
Put on your leisure suits, halter tops, and platform shoes and get ready to boogie down through 10 years of groundbreaking music. With its propulsive rhythms and dazzling harmonies, "8-Track" is a fast-paced musical romp through one of the most impassioned decades of the 20th century. This Baby Boomers’ dream come true features the music of The Emotions, The Carpenters, Labelle, Barry Manilow, Marvin Gaye, The Doobie Brothers, The Bee Gees, Helen Reddy, KC and the Sunshine Band, and more.
Matinee shows: doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the show at 2 p.m.
Evening shows: doors open 6 p.m., with the show at 8 p.m.
All times are Eastern. Visit www.beefhouserolls.com or call (217) 499-5355.
