SPRINGFIELD, Ill – The best of the best was on display on August 12-14 at the 4-H General Project Show of the Illinois State Fair. Award-winning 4-H members from across Illinois competed at the county level before advancing to the state level. The 4-Hers from Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, and Vermilion County had a tremendous weekend at the State Fair. These four counties produced 37 champions, 22 reserve champions, and 15 Inspire Award winners.
Champions (4-Her – Winning Category – Club):
- Alana Dolan - Weather and Climate 3 – Snider-Kickapoo, Inc.
- Naomi Dolan - Geology Innovation Class - Snider-Kickapoo, Inc.
- DJ Hayes - Leadership 1 – Bismarck Lucky Clovers
- Grady Medlen - Junkdrawer Robotics 3 – A.C. Achievers
Reserve Grand Champions:
- Lily DeAth - Animal Sciences 2 – Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club
- Lucy DeAth - VA Quilting - Quilting Best – Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club
- Owen Elmore - VA Plastic Block Art – Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club
Inspire Award Winners
- Faith Beck - Woodworking 4 – Stoney Creek Ramblers
- Haley Carlton - Welding – Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club
- Grady Shepherd - Crops Innovation Class – Stoney Creek Ramblers
In 4-H, project areas represent the culmination of individual learning paths where youth can show off their skills and expertise in front of thousands of fairgoers. Youth also participated in conference judging as a part of the experience. This brings members and volunteer judges together to evaluate project exhibits. It involves one-on-one, face-to-face communication in which the volunteer judge and exhibitor talk directly. This technique provides a unique opportunity for 4-H'ers to learn from their experiences and knowledge of the volunteer judge.
To learn more about 4-H experiences in Vermilion County, contact Mynda Tracy at Mynda@illinois.edu or our office at 217-442-8615.
