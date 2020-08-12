HILLSBORO, Ind. — Up next in Myers Dinner Theatre’s 24th anniversary season will be the semi-autobiographical classic, “Little Women, the Broadway Musical,” open now and running through Sept. 6.
Featuring a lush score and all of the beloved characters from the novel, MDT audiences will be transported to the 1860s, where they will meet the four March sisters — brassy, tomboy and aspiring writer Jo;, romantic Meg; pretentious Amy; kind-hearted Beth; and, of course, their beloved Marmee, at home in Concord, Mass., while their father is away serving as a chaplain in the Civil War.
“Little Women” opened on Broadway at the Virginia Theatre, where it ran for more than 130 performances.
"Little Women" will be directed and choreographed by Sarah Philabaum of Maryland, who directed "Mamma Mia!" in 2019, and recently choreographed Disney’s "The Little Mermaid."
Music direction will be provided by John D. Phillips of Indianapolis.
The production features a wealth of both fresh and familiar faces, including returning alumni Jacob Clanton of Arkansas, Martin Flowers of Nappanee, Don Hart of Columbia City, Hannah Rose Rivette of New York, Mary Taylor of Darlington, Holly Hathaway Thompson of Indianapolis, MDT Artistic Director Jeremy Littlejohn as Professor Bhaer and Lauren Morgan of New York as Jo March. Joining them will be MDT newcomers Lyndsay Crescenti of Connecticut as Beth, and Melina Smart of Florida as Meg, both of whom are making their MDT debut.
The musical runs through Sept. 6, with weekday and Saturday matinees seating for dinner at noon and curtain at 1:30. Friday and Saturday evening performances seat for dinner at 6 p.m. with curtain at 8 p.m., and Sunday twilight with seating for dinner at 5 and curtain at 6:30.
Tickets may be purchased by phone at (765) 798-4902 ext. 2, or by visiting www.myersdt.com. Performance dates vary, so consult the online calendar for show dates and times. All times are Eastern.
Theater prices are $44 for dinner and theater, $32 for students (ages 4-18), and show-only for $30. Prices do not include taxes and handling fee.
The remainder of the 2020 season includes "The Ark," "Arsenic and Old Lace," and at the holidays, "Hollywood, Hearth & Home." Group pricing and bus parking are also available.
Myers Dinner Theatre is located at 108 Water St., and offers handicap accessibility.
