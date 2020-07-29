DANVILLE — 2019 was a record year for the Danville Lions Club. Under the direction of then-President Fred Faulstich and the board of directors, the club celebrated its 60th anniversary and service to the community in October.
Club years run July 1 to June 30 annually, so included in that 60th year was its annual Chili Day on March 2. The meal raised $10,000 to support local community organizations and club functions, such as vision screening for children at Head Start, delivering
Christmas food baskets to families, raising awareness of diabetes, and much more.
“We consider ourselves blessed to have held the Chili Day just prior to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic,” past president Faulstich said.
The plan is that these same organizations and services will be supported in 2020-2021 under the leadership of President Greg Green, the board of directors, and Bill Wallpe, elected 1-M district governor — all with attention to the pandemic restrictions and ever-present Lion ingenuity and creativity, he said.
Wallpe said, “When it comes to meeting challenges, the response of Lions Clubs is simple: We serve. Lions is the largest international service club in the world. In more than 200 countries, with 45,000 clubs and 1.35 million members, Lions is the largest service club organization internationally.”
Green said, “Because we are local, we can serve the unique needs of the communities where we live.”
The club wants everyone to see a better tomorrow. So the members support sight programs and services including vision screenings from pre-school ages to seniors, eye banks and eyeglass recycling, provide eye care services to those at risk of losing their sight, and raise donations through fundraising campaigns like Campaign SightFirst.
Members help where help is needed — in their own communities and around the world — with unmatched integrity and energy, Green said.
Danville Lions Club was chartered in 1959 and has consistently aspired to promote these principles of wanting everyone to see a better tomorrow. Membership in the club is by invitation to the men and women of our community. The funds generated locally are used to enrich the community and help those individuals and organizations that improve people’s lives:
• Community assistance for the visually and hearing impaired
• Lions Foundation Fellow
• Collecting used eyeglasses, hearing aids, cell phones, printer cartridges, and keys
• Danville Public Library Foundation
• DACC Scholarships
• Hearing and eye screening unit (local schools and Head Start)
• Feed the Children Backpack Program
• American Diabetes Association
• Christmas food baskets
• United Way of Danville Area
• Salvation Army
• Peer Court
• Boys & Girls Club
• Camp Lions
• Special Olympics
• Habitat for Humanity
• Danville Family YMCA
• Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts
• Lions of Illinois Foundation
• American Heart Association
• Keep Vermilion County Beautiful
• CRIS Healthy Aging Center
• CASA of Vermilion County
• Downtown Danville, Inc.
• Masonic Learning Center
• Big Brothers/Big Sisters
• Laura Lee Fellowship House
• Vermilion County Museum
• Vermilion County Conservation District Foundation
• Other community service Needs
Danville Lions Club funds these varied and numerous projects through Chili Day, Candy Day and Diabetes Alert Day.
