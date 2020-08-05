URBANA— Carle Cancer Center will resume support groups in person this month including:
• Daytime Cancer Support Group meeting at noon the second Wednesday of each month, starting Aug. 12. This group is open to anyone who has or knows someone who has cancer. Sessions cover a variety of topics related to living with cancer and its treatment.
• The Head and Neck Cancer Roundtable Discussion Group meeting at 2 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month starting Aug. 26. Patients and survivors of head and neck cancers and their family and friends are invited.
• Healing After Loss resumes in September, meeting at noon on the first and third Tuesday of the month beginning on Sept. 7. This six-week bereavement program supports those who experienced the loss of a loved one to cancer. Carle Center for Philanthropy will provide grief workbooks. RSVP required. Call (217) 383-4581.
“Cancer can feel very isolating, even more so right now with many family visits, events and social gatherings on hold,” Kimberly Harden, MSW, LCSW, Oncology social worker, said. “Allowing cancer patients, survivors and family members a safe place to lean on each other is vitally important to their overall care and metal well-being.”
In-person support groups have several safety precautions in place following the latest Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidance.
Attendees must:
• Be free from illness including a fever for at least 24 hours before participating.
• Wear a face covering.
• Practice good hand hygiene.
• Follow social distancing, including spacing chairs.
All Carle Cancer Center support groups are free and open to all patients with cancer, regardless of where they receive treatment. Pre-registration is not required unless noted.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, Carle temporarily suspended many support groups and events. Some may have since moved to a virtual format to continue providing support and education. For the latest information about Carle support groups and events, visit carle.org.
