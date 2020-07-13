DANVILLE — The Danville Public Library will be closed through Wednesday due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
The library plans to open again to the public at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The library staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus disease had minimal contact with the public, according to a press release from the library.
The library has been in contact with the Vermilion County Health Department and is following its guidance for staff with positive cases.
The Health Department reported Monday two new confirmed COVID-positive cases —both residents in their 50s. One is a family relative of a positive case from last week.
That brings the county to 87 confirmed positive cases, 7,614 negative test results, and two deaths.
Out of an abundance of caution, the library is closing for three days. During this time, custodial staff will sanitize surfaces.
Library staff members follow safety guidelines, including wearing masks, social distancing and disinfecting work areas. Staff are monitoring for symptoms on a regular basis, including temperature checks at the beginning of each shift.
The Danville Public Library re-opened to the public with reduced hours and services June 29.
All services provided during Phase 3 were still available. These services included: curbside pick-up, home delivery, online card registration, drop off/pick up copy and fax, reference service by phone or email and public computer lab in the first floor meeting room.
The building has been open for collection browsing and check out, in-person card registration and in-person reference assistance (by appointment only). In order to maintain a safe social distance, only 50 patrons are allowed in the library at one time.
The library also started to accept returns June 24 to the outside book drop only. Staff will not accept returns brought inside the building.
As of July 6, the front lawn and Hegeler stage is available for groups of 25 or less to book for meetings (weather pending). Chairs and sound equipment will be available.
For the safety of patrons and staff, some library services will remain unavailable. These services include: meeting and study rooms; the second floor adult computer and seating areas; newspapers and magazines; Teen Zone and MakerSpace; children’s and caregivers computers in the children’s room and seating areas; inside book drops; and water fountains. The library has also suspended the acceptance of donated materials.
Patrons are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards, including at service desks, while visiting the library. Patrons may be asked to wait outside as needed.
Patrons are encouraged to make use of curbside pickup and/or home delivery, as well as the other digital offerings on the website. To make an appointment for in-person reference assistance, call the library at 477-5220 or use the form available on the website. Front lawn reservations may be made using the form on the website.
The library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The library website address is: www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.
