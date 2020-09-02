DANVILLE — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Danville Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card, according to Executive Director Jennifer Hess.
Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions, she said.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help, helping transform lives and communities through education.
At Danville Public Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including Rubber Ducky Readers, which offers a fun way for families of preschoolers to read 1,000 books before kindergarten.
Starting in October, teens may participate in career-focused programming, thanks to the Project Next Generation Grant, awarded by the Secretary of State Jesse White’s office.
Hess said libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning.
New this year are Teen Book Subscription Boxes. Every two months, registered teens will receive a uniquely themed box, with a book and prizes they can keep. Teens must participate in book discussions each month to remain in the program.
Danville Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of the community, Hess said.
This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair. In her new role, Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their own library card.
During September, the library will host Library Card Sign-up activities, including special sign-up dates at Mad Goat Coffee’s north and south locations.
Since 1987, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for her or his own library card.
