League of Women Voters of Champaign County recently cancelled several candidate forums, including one for Illinois House District 104, which encompasses large parts of Champaign and Vermilion counties, because incumbent Mike Marron wouldn’t face Cynthia Cunningham.
As Marron lacked the decency to reply to repeated invitations, it’s anyone’s guess why he scuttled this forum. Maybe he’s embarrassed by how poorly he stacks up in side-by-side comparison with Cunningham?
In any case, it’s unfair to voters that LWVCC is effectively giving the incumbent a veto over our ability to examine Cynthia Cunningham in what for many of us might be the only opportunity to see a candidate outside of the controlled campaign environment.
It’s wrong for what is supposed to be a nonpartisan organization to favor the incumbent in this way. The League of Women Voters should prioritize the needs of voters, rather than Marron’s desire to avoid scrutiny.
— Faruq Nelson, Savoy
