Because our nation is so polarized, I am not writing this to argue with people on the left, but I am writing it to remind guest columnist Jim Zachary who slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene and syndicated columnist Froma Harrop who slammed Gov. Rod Desantis in April 26 editorials that conservative Americans love both of these people, and think highly of their values.
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks out against the dishonor of Afghanistan, the open boarders and the sloppy elections among other moral issues that the left seems to think can be overlooked. When it comes to DeSantis being insulted over Disney, the legislatures are the ones who voted to take away the special perks from Disney, not the governor.
To be honest, I believe the Republicans will win in 2022, not because of the almighty dollar that seems to be more important than moral issues, but because many Americans want their children protected against false ideology and the LGBT agenda. My prayer is those who have no regard for the values of Walt Disney will be replaced by people who do. People who vote for Trump vote because he is against globalism and communism as well as being for family values. Many may think he may be crass, but we appreciate his guts in going against the swamp.
Linda Jones, Rossville
