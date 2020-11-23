Green energy just guzzling up government subsidies
Several yeas ago much ado was made about the air quality in America. Scrubbers were applied to smoke stacks to prevent acid rain. Automobiles were manufactured catalytic converters. A gas guzzler was charged on the sale price of all muscle cars.
Our gasoline is now diluted with ethanol. The sale of Freon used in air conditioners has almost been eliminated.
In 1991, we sent our military into Kuwait to keep Saddam Hussein from controlling the rich oil fields, because we needed and wanted that oil.
Where were the green energy people at that time?
Saddam Hussein was defeated and left Kuwait, setting most of the rich oil fields on fire. Red Adair, an oil fire expert from Texas, was sent over there to extinguish those fires, which he did. To date, the green energy people are still trying to stop us from using the oil that we fought to have and use.
Large solar farms are being built in the St. Cloud, Minnesota, area. Windmills that produce electricity are seen covering the landscape. While America is being pushed into using electricity, most countries around the globe are laughing their gluteus maximus off.
The Middle East has a lot of oil and most of the European countries are still using it. Germany has very little oil. Oil tankers sail through the Persian Gulf on a daily basis.
The United States has not built an oil refinery in this country since 1976. The environmental people cry out against the use of carbon fuels. They say it is destroying the world. The greenest thing about green energy is all the green money these people are getting from the government with subsidies and tax credits.
— Don Richardson, Danville
