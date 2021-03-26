Great appreciation for support of Lions Club fundraiser
The Danville Lions Club would like to thank the citizens and businesses of the Danville area for their purchase of tickets in support of our Chili Day fundraiser.
We would like to thank the following businesses for their donations of either money or products: cibm Bank, BlueCross & BlueShield, County Market North, Danville Save-A-Lot, Burger King North, Jimmy Johns, Sam’s Club, Turtle Run, County Market Tilton, Steak N Shake, Rich’s, Burger King South, Mike’s Grill, Walgreens, Applebee’s, Rawhide, Penn Station, Culvers, MSI Food, Cahill’s, Wendy’s, and the Beef House.
We would also like to thank St. James United Methodist Church and Jocko’s for providing locations for conducting Chili Day or preparation of food for the event.
Keith Strinmoen, Danville Lions Club
