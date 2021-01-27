A close friend and his wife, both retired, recently recovered from the coronavirus, but I’ve sidestepped it. My relationship to the virus has been less tangible: a mild, but noticeable case of survivor’s guilt.
Lest anyone escape at least some conscience pangs from avoiding COVID-19, the PBS NewsHour has been dutifully memorializing virus victims, many of whom are surprisingly young. As hard as it is to view and read accounts of lost potential and grief, it keeps me grounded when I’m tempted to mingle.
As a baby boomer, I’ve noticed how pre-boomer generations face challenges compared to the rest of us.
President John Kennedy said “We choose to go to the moon this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our skills…”
Do we still want to do “hard” things? On a grand scale, yes. The current COVID-19 vaccine effort is a prime example, but what about the more mundane things required to end the pandemic?
Today, we are asked to wear masks, social distance and avoid crowds. Too many of us don’t, and worse, our government, whose guidance is desperately needed, has set a poor example.
Over the last 40 years, we’ve set the bar lower on what it means to sacrifice, Thanks to the coronavirus, we’re getting a refresher.
Finally, I’ve disciplined myself to view more of those PBS and newspaper memorials of COVID victims. I’m also reminded to practice what I preach whenever I enter a grocery store or gas station, then realize I left my mask in the car.
William Shakespeare said “Some are born great … others have greatness thrust upon them.” Maybe that’s who we were all along, we just needed something like COVID-19 to be thrust upon us.
Jim Newton, Itasca
