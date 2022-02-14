As we celebrate Black History Month, I would like to take a few moments to highlight my mom.
Margaret Hoskins is a woman with wisdom, she is a Godly woman, she has great talent. She is a seamstress, a florist, a musician and a cake decorator. People really loved her for her cake decorated bibles and cross cakes. She has made wedding flowers for people in Danville, Champaign and Georgetown, also sent flowers out of town, she made flowers for all occasions. After her job ended at Danville District 118, she went back to Danville Area Community College to get her degree in Horticulture.
For my wedding she made my wedding dress and 12 brides maid dresses, 2 flower girls dresses and a ring bearer suit. She not only makes dresses she made men suits as well. She loves playing the piano and singing spiritual songs from the hymn book. She also has written songs, poems and plays. She is the Author of 2 books and founder of the Spiritual Connections Women’s Group who has been in existence for 22 years in Danville.
She worked for many years in different auxiliaries and departments at church. Mom has served as a program chairperson ever since she was 17 years old. She is now 89 and still working and serving the Lord. Mom loves working with children of all ages, she had a reading program in her home, encouraging them the importance of reading and getting an education.
Mom had a stroke which hindered her from sewing and making flowers, now she knits and crochets. She made beautiful Afghans just like her mother use to make. Mom has 5 generations, she rides around now in her power chair thanking God that he gave someone the knowledge to make them. Mom had many gospel musical groups practicing and singing in her home. When we were children, we began to think our home was a church.
I thank God for my mom, she is a born-again Christian. She always tells us “Only what you do for Christ will last.” We are a Chip off the old block, our gran-daddy, Simon Hunter.
Rosie Chenault, (daughter of Margaret Hoskins), Danville
