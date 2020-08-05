DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the Summer 2020 semester. Students who attend the Danville campus received the following honors:

Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship:

Savannah Woods of Oakwood

Abigail Horatschki of Potomac

Payton Baker of Georgetown

Joshua Carlton of Georgetown

Rece Doggett of Georgetown

Hannah Winn of Westville

Morgan Drennan of Rossville

Michaela Hallett of Westville

Cidney Hinchman of Georgetown

Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship:

Jessica Donnelly of Milford

Taylor Sullivan of Hoopeston

Abigail Horatschki of Potomac

Lakeview College of Nursing Scholarships are made possible by generous donations to the college's scholarship endowment fund. Scholarships are awarded based upon criteria established by the donor as well as the financial need and/or academic merit of each applicant.

DEAN’S LIST

Students who are enrolled in at least six credit hours at Lakeview College of Nursing and who achieve a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale are named to the Dean's List for the semester.

Students who received this honor include the following:

Conor Deering of Georgetown; Bailey Pierce of Covington, Ind.; and Hope Dykes and Abby Sellek, both of Danville.

Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston in 2001.

