DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the Summer 2020 semester. Students who attend the Danville campus received the following honors:
• Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship:
Savannah Woods of Oakwood
Abigail Horatschki of Potomac
Payton Baker of Georgetown
Joshua Carlton of Georgetown
Rece Doggett of Georgetown
Hannah Winn of Westville
Morgan Drennan of Rossville
Michaela Hallett of Westville
Cidney Hinchman of Georgetown
• Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship:
Jessica Donnelly of Milford
Taylor Sullivan of Hoopeston
Abigail Horatschki of Potomac
Lakeview College of Nursing Scholarships are made possible by generous donations to the college's scholarship endowment fund. Scholarships are awarded based upon criteria established by the donor as well as the financial need and/or academic merit of each applicant.
DEAN’S LIST
Students who are enrolled in at least six credit hours at Lakeview College of Nursing and who achieve a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale are named to the Dean's List for the semester.
Students who received this honor include the following:
Conor Deering of Georgetown; Bailey Pierce of Covington, Ind.; and Hope Dykes and Abby Sellek, both of Danville.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston in 2001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.