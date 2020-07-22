DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing has formed the 578th chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and is now officially the Alpha Alpha Delta Chapter of Sigma.
A virtual induction ceremony for new members was held in June. New members of the chapter include the following LCN graduates (class year in parenthesis) and faculty members:
Amanda Allhands (2016) and Ariel Wright (2009), both of Danville; Amanda Spezia (2008) of Fairmount; and Gina Brassord of Milford.
Also, Mina Cho, Cynthia Lammert and Emily Ontis (2018), all of Champaign;
Joseph Garland (2018) and Lanette Stuckey (2008), both of Effingham; Brittany Lawson of Paris; Kaylee Liggett (2013) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Christina Malek (2012) of Plainfield; and Gianna Mancera (2019) of Bloomington.
Also, Brittany Miller (2015) of Altamont; Danielle Nehmer (2019) of Monee; Sheila Parinas (2008) of Urbana; Carolyn Rauch of St. Joseph; Bousang Sananixai (2020) of Portland, Ore.; Gregory Briddick (2009) of Liverpool, N.Y.; Dawn Taylor (2013) of White Heath; and Rita Wallace of Marshall.
Lanette Stuckey, dean of nursing at LCN, said she was excited to not only help organize this chapter, but also to become a member of it.
"Sigma is recognized worldwide for being a leader in nursing excellence and for providing tremendous opportunities for networking and professional development. I'm so glad that we were able to establish this," she said.
Graduates who were inducted into the Lakeview College of Nursing Honor Society and faculty members who are nurse leaders in their communities were invited to become a member of this prestigious, newly formed chapter.
The Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing (Sigma) is the second-largest nursing organization in the world with approximately 135,000 active members.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston in 2001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.