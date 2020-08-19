Danville Restoring Our Community held its fourth annual neighborhood cookout and backpack giveaway on Aug. 9 at Garfield Park. The event featured food, games, music, free backpacks and free haircuts for children. Entertainers included deejay Nast-E and Terry Henderson Jr. In photo above, local barbers donate their services. Below, adults distribute backpacks to children. The group also distributed backpacks and school supplies at Fair Oaks and Carver Park.

