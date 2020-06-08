Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then windy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 83F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...storms becoming more isolated overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.