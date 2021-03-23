Perhaps the saddest thing about the mass shooting in Georgia is that it wasn’t at all surprising.
The story now is one even the slowest among us could recite without notes.
A disaffected white guy — it’s always a white guy — stewed in juices of self-loathing and contempt for other human beings buys a gun. He takes out his rage against the world he’s convinced has not given him his due on defenseless people.
Those defenseless people die. In this case, there were eight of them, women who scrambled to make their way through life.
The numbers in such tragedies can vary.
Sometimes, it’s more than 60 people at a music festival in Nevada.
Other times, it’s 17 people at a high school in Florida.
Upon occasion, it’s 26 people — most of them children under the age of seven—at an elementary school in Connecticut.
Afterward, we ask the same question.
Why?
Why?
WHY?
The answer to that one is easy.
It happens because we let it happen.
The reality of America’s gun problem doesn’t change. Year after year, the statistics tell the same story.
We here in the United States are roughly 2000 percent — 20 times — more likely to die by guns than people in other industrialized nations. We lead the world by an Olympian margin in the number of mass shootings.
Our gun violence problem has become so bad that Americans now are more likely to die by firearms than they are in automobile accidents. In 2019, there were 37,595 people in the U.S. killed in traffic accidents. The carnage from guns came in at 39,707.
In a sane society — in a country that cares about its citizens — this would be a call to action.
In this country, it’s become a justification for paralysis and indifference.
Here in Indiana, our lawmakers want to make it easier for people — even angry, irrational people — to get their hands on deadly weapons. They’re pushing through the Indiana General Assembly a measure that would strip away the current requirement that a person carrying a gun must have a permit.
Doing away with the permit requirement will mean that, in effect, Indiana will be without gun laws.
This is in line with previous attempts by Hoosier lawmakers to make sure that persons convicted of drunk driving or domestic violence still will be able to carry deadly weapons. It also tracks with the fact that we as a nation do not prevent people who are on terrorist watch lists from having guns.
This is like saying that the best way to put out a fire is to pour gasoline on it—and then to use kerosene when the gasoline is gone.
In the aftermath of this latest horror in Georgia, the flacks for the National Rifle Association and other apologists for this nation’s insane gun policies will cite the shooter’s mental health challenges.
They have a point.
The shooter in this case was unbalanced.
The same, by the way, could be said of people of different races, ethnicities and religious traditions who commit unspeakable acts — but the NRA and its foot soldiers never rush to offer them compassion and understanding or defend their rights.
But the NRA’s focus on mental health evades one central question.
If there are so many dangerous people among us, why do we continue to make it so easy for them to get hold of and use weapons of incredible deadliness?
The shooter in Georgia bought a gun and then immediately used it to kill other human beings. The only thing we could have done to make the killer’s work easier for him would have been to provide him transportation to the sites of the murders.
Even as the bodies are buried and the survivors grieve, our leaders here in Indiana and elsewhere in America work to smooth over any speed bumps that might slow the rate of killing.
Not surprising at all.
But sad, nonetheless.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.