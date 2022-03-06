It’s not often that I find myself glad that my grandfather isn’t alive to see something.
But I had one of those moments during the State of the Union Address.
My grandfather was a lifelong Republican. He cast his first vote in a presidential election for Warren G. Harding in 1920. He cast his last one not long before he died. It was for Gerald Ford in 1976.
His faith in the GOP never wavered. He told me the only time he ever regretted casting a ballot for a Republican was in 1932, when he reluctantly voted for Herbert Hoover against Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Grandpa felt that Hoover had been insensitive to the plight of Americans hammered by the Great Depression.
When, early in my adolescence, I reminded my grandfather that he had three other opportunities to vote for FDR, he set me straight in a hurry. Just because he didn’t care for Hoover, he said, didn’t mean that he agreed with or liked FDR.
What drew Grandpa to the GOP was its commitment to what he saw as enduring values. He believed in institutions, in traditions, in good manners and basic courtesies.
That’s why I’m glad he didn’t see the State of the Union.
Grandpa would have been appalled that two members of his party — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado — heckled the president of the United States during the speech.
That one of them — Boebert — even continued the heckling while President Joe Biden was getting ready to speak about his dead son, a military veteran, my grandfather would have considered a source of shame that stained the whole party.
It wouldn’t have made him a Democrat.
Nothing would have done that.
But it would have made him wonder what had gone wrong with the Republican Party to which he’d been devoted for his entire life.
I suspect my grandfather wouldn’t have been alone in wondering that.
When I think of the Republicans I have most admired and have voted for — the late U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Indiana, and longtime Indianapolis Mayor William Hudnut come to mind — I can’t help but think their reactions would have been similar to my grandfather’s.
They, too, believed in institutions, in traditions, in standards of conduct and decorum.
I remember talking with Lugar once after I had interviewed then U.S. Rep. Newt Gingrich, R-Georgia.
This was before Gingrich became speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. He then was in his full bomb-throwing, house-wrecking phase. It was around the time he shut down the U.S. government in a fit of pique because he hadn’t gotten the seat he thought he deserved on Air Force One.
Gingrich had told me during the interview that he wanted Republicans to divide the country whenever and wherever they could. They should use wedge issues to split the public in the hopes of picking up the bigger half.
When I told Lugar what Gingrich had said, Lugar grimaced and shook his head.
He said elections should be interludes in which the public made choices. But the rest of the time leaders who were elected should govern. And governing meant resolving differences, not exacerbating them.
Later, when I talked with other members of both political parties about what qualities Lugar had that made him one of the most effective legislators and dealmakers in U.S. history, they all said similar things.
He was a man of his word.
He demonstrated respect for everyone, even those with whom he disagreed — and therefore he earned respect in return.
He was a man of unfailing courtesy.
That so many members of Lugar’s party — my grandfather’s party — not only tolerate discourtesy but celebrate it is a reason for regret.
That so many of them think rudeness is a sign of strength is an even greater source of sadness.
Rudeness is never a strength. It is an admission that one not only lacks the discipline to govern oneself, but also that a person can’t consider anything other than her or his own impulses.
Dick Lugar understood that.
So did my grandfather.
But then, they were good Republicans.
More important, they also were good people.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.