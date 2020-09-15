DANVILLE — The OSF HealthCare Foundation is asking local businesses, schools and civic organizations to participate in “It’s All the in the Jeans Day,” Friday, Oct. 2, to raise funds to support breast cancer programs and services.
Businesses are being asked to let their employees wear jeans in exchange for a $5 donation to the OSF HealthCare Foundation.
Through a special business match program, each $5 donation has the potential of being tripled. If a business matches its employees’ contribution, a special business sponsor will “match the match,” essentially tripling the original $5 donation.
This marks the 23rd year for “It’s All in the Jeans Day.” All proceeds remain in the community to benefit cancer prevention, detection, and treatment programs.
Financial assistance for preventative breast exams and funding for durable medical equipment for cancer patients are among the services supported through the event. Donations are also used to enhance services at the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center, and to provide community education on the importance of regular cancer screenings.
“I felt so blessed, but also so grateful for my team and my treatment,” said Tonya Hill, a breast cancer survivor and “It’s all in the Jeans” supporter.
Hill received yearly screenings starting at age 35.
“Having a baseline from prior annual mammograms gave me reassurance that when I was diagnosed, we had caught this early, and the breast cancer mantra has always been “early detection leads to early treatment,” which means more positive outcomes,” she said.
Today, Tonya is cancer-free, which she says underscores the importance of the drive behind the “It’s All in the Jeans Day” campaign.
Since 1997, “ It’s All in the Jeans Day” has raised more than $1 million in the local fight against breast cancer and helped the medical center to purchase new 3D mammography equipment.
