An Indianapolis man has been charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with two minor females in Parke County, Indiana.
Jacob Stone, 22, was arrested Saturday on a warrant issued following an investigation by Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn. The charges are Level 5 felonies.
The investigation began in July after the Vermillion County, Indiana, Department of Child Services received information about sexual misconduct with two females younger than 16. Police said the incidents occurred in Parke County.
Stone was booked into the Parke County Jail and is being held on a $15,000 bond.
Stone also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
A hearing for Stone was conducted for Monday in Parke Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.