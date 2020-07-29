BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For Indiana coach Archie Miller, the best part of summer basketball workouts is they have run smoothly, without interruption.
No IU players have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus. For that, Miller has credited IU’s medical staff, head basketball trainer Tim Garl and his players.
“I have to give our players a lot of credit, too,” Miller said. “Part of the challenge right now, none of the issues are going to happen within your own protocols and facility, it’s going to happen the other 18 to 19 hours of a day where you don’t see them.
“To our guys' credit, I really feel like there’s been some discipline there, some accountability and some leadership in terms of let’s not stray off here, we’ve got to shut this thing down and it didn’t work out. Ours have come off pretty good.”
Miller said workouts will wrap up with two more practice days Thursday and Friday.
“It’s an uncharted territory not only for me, but it’s an uncharted for everybody on the planet right now,” Miller said. “I don’t think we’re in a different situation than anybody else, but I will say I’m really excited with the group we have, their ability to absorb this since March, 14 weeks they were away, their ability to sort of grasp our plan, why we’re coming back, this is what we want to accomplish when we’re back.
“When you kind of watch the maturity level of this group, it’s definitely by far and away the most together, the best leadership that we have, and also just the maturity of the new guys that are coming in have really just fallen in line and not missed a beat.”
Miller said IU returned in two waves, with one group returning in mid-June and a second group arriving July 1. The Phase 1 plan in workouts began with weights and conditioning, to shooting in the gym without contact, to coaching workouts that started July 20.
“We’ve been in that phase now where we’ve worked on the court two times a day, in two groups, realistically about 35-40, 50 minutes, split the groups sort of in half or by position, however we wanted to do it,” Miller said. “And we’ve got a few of these court workouts now where we’ve probably had four or six of those as a staff, and they’ve went without a hitch.”
Indiana senior center Joey Brunk said while health and safety has been the top priority, workouts have remained competitive. Getting back to the NCAA Tournament has driven the Hoosiers after last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic. At 20-12, IU was on the verge of reaching the tournament for the first time since 2016.
“We’re competing in the weight room. We’re competing with our conditioning,” Brunk said. “I think we’re enjoying our time together. You kind of miss out on opportunities because of everything, and we came back a more grateful group. We want to maximize every opportunity that’s in front of us.”
Miller said several unknowns remain as to how the season will unfold with the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of college sports. He said IU is preparing as if the season will start on time in November and will adjust accordingly.
“We have a lot more hurdles to get through,” Miller said. “I’m just crossing my fingers that we can get this fall term going, fall sports. Everybody needs it. Our kids need it more than anything. Basketball will adjust. I’d be shocked, absolutely shocked if we don’t turn out a good basketball season, whether that’s non-conference, conference only at Thanksgiving, conference in January. I don’t know, but I feel like we will have a great basketball season. ...
“A lot of it is going to come down to the testing. If they can ever get it to where we can get the contact testing on a day-to-day basis and we can get those results back short, sports will be able to move forward.”
OTHER NOTES
• Miller, on the impact of losing forward Justin Smith and adding a guard-heavy freshman class led by five-star point guard Khristian Lander: “With Armaan (Franklin) and Khristian added to the mix, we will be more of a guard-oriented team,” Miller said. “I don’t want to say half the game or whatever, but we’re going to play three perimeter players.”
Miller said he could see different combinations, with Jerome Hunter playing small forward up front with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brunk or with Lander, Rob Phinisee and Al Durham in a three-guard lineup.
“My hope would be this: our skill level goes up, our turnovers go down, our shooting percentage goes up,” Miller said. “Our style is a little more up tempo even than a year ago, but I feel like we have a more skilled team, which is what we need.”
• More Miller, on Lander, a standout from Evansville Reitz who is coming into IU after his junior year of high school: “He’s 17 years old,” Miller said. “He’s been on campus now for three weeks. That’s so hard. I think back to when I was 17 years old and going into my summer of my senior year of high school and to jump to college and go, you’ve got to be patient with him. He is so gifted on the court, and he has such a great feel that you can’t teach. That’s the one thing that I will say about him that he’s always had, and I still feel that way. He just has that 'it' factor and that feel factor with the ball and his ability to know how to play.”
Miller said Lander still needs to develop physically and with his conditioning and needs to learn to shrug off mistakes.
“As a young player, he’s going to have to learn how to play through mistakes and not get down on himself,” Miller said. “He is so young. This is hard for the first time, really hard for the first time. You can’t let any of that doubt creep into your head. It’s going to be fine. It’s going to be OK if you make mistakes.”
• Miller wouldn’t be surprised if the NCAA recruiting dead period is extended until 2021 due to the pandemic. It has forced Miller and his staff to be creative as far as contacting players for the 2021 and 2022 class.
“We’ve gotten a lot better than April when it comes to learning how to use Zoom,” Miller said.
Losing the spring and July evaluation period, Miller said, has created another difficult challenge.
“The biggest window you get as a coach is the month of July,” he said. “Not being able to get those valuable multiple times that you get to see a kid -- you can see a kid play 25 times in three weeks in July. You don’t get to see them play 25 times in those three games. That changes things … you are going to have to be really, really creative in watching guys on a computer, and you are going to have to have a little blind faith to fire out offers on guys right now.”
• Hunter created a stir on Instagram when he posted a picture of himself in a surgical gown on a hospital bed with the message “Pray For Me.” It turned out to be false alarm. Hunter was in the hospital to get his tonsils removed and will miss the remainder of summer workouts but should be back to 100% when players return to workouts next month.
