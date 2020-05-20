OAKWOOD — Oakwood school board members will meet via teleconference today to consider accepting the retirement of Oakwood High School Principal Tim Lee after the next school year and beginning a search for his replacement.
In addition, the board will consider approving a retirement incentive of 6 percent for Lee, beginning with the 2020-21 school year, which would increase his salary to $103,400.64 with the 6 percent bump.
The board also will discuss a timeline for the vacancy and transition of the high school principal post during the next school year.
“He’s got one more year with us,” Superintendent Larry Maynard said of Lee on Tuesday night. “He’s been with the district a long time. He taught for a little bit, both in (Danville) District 118 and Oakwood.
“I first met him 13 years ago when he was the athletic director at the high school, and I was impressed with him, his demeanor and his caring attitude with the kids,” he said.
Maynard said he would like to start a search for the next high school principal as soon as possible so that Lee could help with the transition in leadership.
“I don’t want to wait too long. I want to look internally for rising stars who want to reach that next career goal,” he said. “I want to have someone on board as soon as possible.
“The high school principal is such an important role, and the strength of Oakwood is our administrative team,” Maynard said. “Mr. Lee does a phenomenal job of continuing the culture and tradition of our district and community.”
Maynard said he had nominated Lee for a Vermilion County Regional Office of Education Golden Ruler Award this year, but the awards were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We want to recognize and honor Mr. Lee,” he said. “I want to enjoy this final year with him.”
Also today, the board will:
• Affirm the resignations of Oakwood Grade School kindergarten teacher Nichole Jones and second-grade teacher Hailee Robbins, and Oakwood Junior High School eighth-grade girls basketball coach Jeff Sheehan.
• Hear about a plan to refinance two bonds in the fall with First Midstate.
• Consider the retirement of Transportation Director Darla Fritz.
“She has been with the district 12 or 13 years, and her expertise has been extremely helpful to me,” Maynard said. “She has always put kids first.”
• Finalize summer projects and any capital projects.
• Finalize summer custodial-maintenance work hours (pending COVID-19 directives).
• Hear an update on the district’s health insurance renewal in June.
• Consider the retirement of high school counselor Dawn Lee at the end of the 2022-2023 school year with the eligible collective bargaining agreement incentive.
• Hear that Maynard sent a letter April 22 to the Oakwood Education Association in response to the union wanting to set up a time to meet and start negotiating the next teachers’ contract.
• Consider approving Megan Shuman as kindergarten teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. Megan will begin at step one on the salary schedule.
• Consider hiring Lynn Anderson for district mowing beginning June 1 through the summer at minimum wage rate of pay.
• Consider approving the 2020-21 student handbook changes as presented for OGS and OJHS.
• Consider approving Makenzie Gayler as head cheer coach, and Matteson Lee will remain the assistant cheer coach.
• Consider approving Brody Ivey and Wesley Kibler as wrestling coach volunteer assistants.
• Consider approving a request for proposal from AMERESCO of Springfield for lighting improvements at the high school.
The district was awarded a $50,000 school maintenance matching grant from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). The district would like to use the $100,000 to install more energy-efficient lighting LED lighting in two or three classrooms at the high school to lower the district’s energy costs.
School districts that were awarded the matching grant, however, aren’t obligated to complete the projects on their application. Any excess grant funds that are not used would be returned to ISBE.
The grant money will be available until next summer to accommodate the completion of projects.
• Consider approving lunch and breakfast prices for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Consider approving the district calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Consider hiring Josh Kimbro to assist with district technology cleaning and preparations as necessary during July and August at minimum wage for rate of pay.
• Consider approving Russ Leigh and Associates to provide services for the district’s annual audit in August not to exceed $6,400.
• Consider approving Illinois Elementary School Association membership and activity renewal fee of $845 for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Consider appointing Beth Curry as board recording secretary for Fiscal Year 2021 and appointing Dinah Clingan as district treasurer for Fiscal Year 2021.
• Consider authorizing depositories for district funds at Longview Bank in Ogden and at First Farmers Bank & Trust in Oakwood.
• Consider establishing the regular Board of Education meetings for Fiscal Year 2021 to be held at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in the district office conference room.
• Consider appointing Miller, Tracy, Braun and Funk as the district’s legal counsel for Fiscal Year 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.