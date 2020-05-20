Lorraine "Rene" M. Bell, 91, of St. Joseph, formerly of Danville, passed from this life to eternity at 11:47 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Champaign. In keeping with Rene's wishes, cremation rites will be in order and there will be no services. Burial will be in the VA N…