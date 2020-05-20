DANVILLE — Danville Mass Transit is making plans to expand its Jackson Street building and make capital purchases with Rebuild Illinois funding and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
DMT’s $2.9 million in CARES Act funds has $1 million going to operating costs, $1.2 million to capital costs and $750,000 is being set aside in case of a gap in state funding, according to DMT Director Lisa Beith.
“The whole fourth quarter we’ll use CARE funds,” Beith said.
She said, for example as COVID-19 continues, some funds could be used for touchless hand sanitizer stations and water faucets at DMT facilities.
The larger buses now have a sliding or hinged plexi-glass partition to create a barrier between the bus operator and passengers.
DMT also will be applying for Rebuild Illinois funds, and is showing the state it would use $500,000 of CARES funding toward purchasing new buses.
Beith thinks that may “sweeten the pot a little bit” to get the buses, with the state seeing DMT use some of the CARES money toward that puchase.
DMT is applying for $2.25 million in Rebuild Illinois funds. The competitive grant program is through the Illinois Department of Transportation for capital assistance grants.
DMT would use the Rebuild Illinois funds to purchase four buses estimated to cost $1.88 million; replacement of underground diesel fuel and waste storage tanks at 101 N. Jackson St. estimated at $225,000; land acquisition for administrative/maintenance upgrade and addition estimated at $200,000; and architectural and engineering for administrative/maintenance upgrade and addition to the Jackson Street site estimated at $450,000.
Beith said they are in Phase 2 of the feasibility study of the DMT administration building and all options being looked at for improvements need additional land. There is an adjacent business parking lot and other land surrounding the building to the north and south.
Farnsworth Group was hired for the feasibility study, not to exceed $30,000.
Changes being looked at to the DMT building are for: Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations to the office’s small ticket and lobby area and making it larger, more functional dispatch and office space, dedicated training and meeting office space, employee lunch and break areas, maintenance expansion for more indoor bus storage, tools and parts storage, and an upgrade to the existing garage area.
Beith said about current DMT operations, DMT revenues have been down about 60 percent from 2019.
DMT began fare suspension in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials also closed access to the interior of the bus terminal, and began reduced service.
