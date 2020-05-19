Editor:
The Danville Art League wants to thank Danville Gardens for rescheduling our fundraiser that was canceled last month to May 12.
Thanks to them, we're able to keep going until we can once again open our doors to the public. We've have had to cancel all of our programs and this money will be a great help to us. We also want to thank everyone who came out and helped both us and Danville Gardens!
Sabrina Donnelly
Danville Art League
