DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College will be holding the Annual College Day on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 9 - 11 a.m. in the Mary Miller Gymnasium. DACC students and members of the community should take advantage of this opportunity to meet with representatives.
Masks are required to be worn at this event.
Previously over 55 representatives from 10 different states were on campus. Representatives from four-year colleges, universities and technical schools will participate in this Illinois Regional College Fair (IRCF) that is being sponsored around the State through the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC).
DACC’s College Day offers the opportunity for current DACC students, high school students, and members of the community to discuss transfer options, admissions requirements, and educational planning with some of the most popular and well-respected universities in the region.
Visit with representatives from: University of Illinois @ Chicago, Champaign-Urbana & Springfield, Augustana College, Bradley University, Butler University, Eastern Illinois University, Florida Tech, Franklin College, Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Iowa Wesleyan University, Lincoln Christian University, Indiana State University, Millikin University, Missouri University of Science & Technology, Ohio University, Northeastern Illinois University, Purdue University, SIU @ Carbondale, University College Dublin, Valparaiso University, Wabash College, Western University and many more colleges and universities from 8 different states and Ireland.
For more information, call the DACC Admissions office at 217-443-8802.
