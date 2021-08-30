COVINGTON, Ind. — Vermillion County Dispatch received a report of a male subject threatening employee’s of the One Nine Travel Plaza formerly the Pilot on SR 63 at I-74 on Friday.
Upon arrival the suspect had left the store and was in his semi in the back lot, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Phelps. The driver initially refused to come out of the semi and after several minutes the driver surrendered. The driver was taken into custody.
The suspect was identified as Austin Miller, 28, from Chicago.
It was determined that Miller accused an employee of stealing his property out of a shower room. Miller had went to the front of the store and when he returned the door was locked. The employee opened the door and Miller accused him of stealing his property. Miller allegedly pulled a firearm on that employee in the shower room. Miller went to the front of the store again and confronted more employees. Miller accused them of stealing his property and began threatening to shoot the store up. It was determined that Miller had went into the original room he was assigned to but he had switched due to no hot water. He located his property in the new shower room and went to his semi.
During a search of Miller’s semi, deputies located two air soft handguns and marijuana.
Miller was booked into the Vermillion County Jail for Felony Intimidation and possession of marijuana.
Miller was later later released after posting 10% of a $15,000 bond.
