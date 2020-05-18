BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Khristian Lander, one of the nation's top point guards, has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball next season at Indiana.
Coach Archie Miller announced Monday that Lander has decided to reclassify from the 2021 recruiting class so he can play this fall.
“I knew when I first saw Khristian at 15 years old, that he was a special player," Miller said in a statement released by the athletic department. “He has great feel for the point guard position. His competitive drive has pushed him to elevate his game rapidly and his family has done a great job of keeping him grounded and humble.”
Lander had already verbally committed to play for the Hoosiers.
He scored 1,314 points in three seasons at Evansville Reitz, and the 6-foot-2 Lander will vie for playing with Rob Phinisee. Though Phinisee has started each of his first two seasons with the Hoosiers, he has fought through injuries both seasons.
Indiana now has three of the top in-state players in this year's recruiting class.
Shooting guard Anthony Leal will be the third consecutive IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award winner to play for the Hoosiers. Shooting guard Trey Galloway and Lander were both second-team selections on The Associated Press all-state team. Forward Jordan Geronimo also has signed with the Hoosiers after finishing his prep career in New Hampshire.
Vanderbilt adds
Kansas transfer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has signed guard Isaac McBride as a transfer from Kansas.
Coach Jerry Stackhouse announced Monday that McBride will join the roster for the 2020-21 season.
“He is a quick and explosive athlete who can play both guard positions, and is a young man who can really score the basketball," Stackhouse said. "He is a tremendous leader, both on and off the court, and we look forward to having him as a Commodore.”
The 6-foot-1 guard from Little Rock was the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year out of Baptist Preparatory School and rated a four-star player by Rivals.com for the 2019 class. McBride signed with Kansas but left school last September. He reportedly committed to Vanderbilt last December.
Stackhouse just finished his first season with Vanderbilt, going 11-21.
Maryland transfer
lands with Aztecs
SAN DIEGO — San Diego State has signed forward Joshua Tomaić as a grad transfer from Maryland.
Coach Brian Dutcher said Tomaić will be eligible to play next season.
The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Tomaić can play multiple positions but is most comfortable at the stretch four, preferring to play facing the basket, Dutcher said Monday.
“Joshua is the next in a long line of Aztec bigs that are long, athletic and versatile,” Dutcher said. “He has many of the same qualities that Yanni (Wetzell) brought to last year’s team. He can shoot the 3, score on the block and handle the basketball. He is a very versatile player who should fit in seamlessly with our program and be a solid performer for San Diego State.”
Wetzell was one of three transfers who helped SDSU to a 30-2 record and the Mountain West regular-season title last season. SDSU was projected as a No. 1 or 2 seed before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aztecs are losing Wetzell and fellow grad transfer KJ Feagin, as well as guard Malachi Flynn, the Mountain West Player of the Year who has declared for the NBA draft and hired an agent. Forward Matt Mitchell has declared for the draft but hasn’t hired an agent, giving him the option of returning for his senior season.
Tomaić will receive his undergraduate degree in information science from Maryland this summer.
He appeared in 62 games in three seasons with the Terrapins, averaging 1.3 points and 1.1 rebounds.
Darner out
at Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Linc Darner is out as the men's basketball coach at Green Bay after posting winning records in four of his five seasons on the job.
Chancellor Michael Alexander confirmed the move Monday, saying in a statement that the university and coach “have decided to part ways.”
Stadium first reported Darner’s exit.
Darner owned a 92-80 record at Green Bay. The Phoenix went 17-16 this past season and lost to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals.
The 49-year-old Darner has an overall head coaching record of 384-197 that also includes 13 seasons at Division II programs - four at Saint Joseph’s (Indiana) and nine at Florida Southern. He led Florida Southern to a Division II national championship in 2015.
