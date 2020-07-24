(AP Photo, File)

In this Dec. 15, 2010, file photo Vice President Joe Biden, center, and Susan Rice, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, meet with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon before a session of the U.N. Security Council, at U.N. headquarters. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in the final stages of selecting his running mate. Among the contenders is Susan Rice, who worked closely with Biden in the Obama administration and regularly briefed him on pressing foreign policy matters when she served as national security adviser.