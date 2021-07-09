DANVILLE — Illinois Valley left-hander Ryan Eiermann is the Prospect League leader in strikeouts and he showed why on Friday night.
Eiermann, a sophomore from Kankakee Community College, fanned 12 Danville Dans in 6.1 innings as the Pistol Shrimp claimed a 3-1 victory in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader at Danville Stadium.
Danville, which didn’t get its first hit against Eiermann until a one-out single by Kace Garner in the fifth, avoided the shutout with seventh-inning home run from Ben Higgins off of Pistol Shrimp reliever Mitch Benson.
The Dans did bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, but Benson got a pair of groundouts from Michael Marsh and Kobe Andrade to end the contest.
Illinois Valley scored all the runs it would need with a three-run third inning off of Danville starter Kade Snell, who falls to 2-2 with the loss.
A single, a walk and an error gave the Pistol Shrimp the 1-0 lead and that was followed by a run-scoring groundout by Blake Atkins and an RBI-single by Andy Nelson.
Danville got three scoreless innings from relievers Brandon Willoughby and Jackson Nichols, but it wasn’t enough.
In Thursday’s game at Veterans Park in Peru, the Danville Dans took the lead early and was able to hang on to a 4-3 win over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
The Dans got going in the first inning, when Angelo Peraza scored on a single by Cooper McMurray. McMurray, who advanced to third on an error, scored on a sacrifice fly by Keenan Taylor to make it 2-0.
After the Pistol Shrimp scored a run in the second, the Dans scored two more in the third on a RBI double by McMurray and a RBI single by Taylor.
Jaxen Forrester pitched seven innings with nine strikeouts to go to 3-0 for the season. Garrett Rennie pitched the eighth and Jake Leger struck out the side in the ninth for his sixth save of the season. The Dans’ pitching staff allowed no walks for the game.
