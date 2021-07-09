Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.