ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
GAME 22
Site — Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
When — 6 p.m., Tuesday
Records — Illinois 16-5 overall, 12-3 in the Big Ten Conference. Michigan State 11-9 overall, 5-9 in Big Ten Conference
Rankings — The Illini are ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — Fox Sports 1
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Michigan State leads the all-time series 63-60 over Illinois and the Spartans won both meetings last year, beating the Illini 76-56 on Jan. 2, 2020 in East Lansing and then 70-69 on Feb. 11, 2020 in Champaign.
Last games — Illinois crushed Minnesota 94-63 on Saturday in Minneapolis, while Michigan State defeated Indiana 78-71 on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.
Up Next — The Fighting Illini will play its final home game on Thursday against Nebraska, while the Spartans will host Ohio State on Thursday.
Projected lineups — Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, junior. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore. Michigan State: G Joshua Langford, 6-5, senior. G A.J. Hoggard, 6-3, freshman. F Aaron Henry, 6-6, junior. F Malik Hall, 6-8, sophomore. F Julius Marble II, 6-8, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Illinois: Dosunmu 21.2, Cockburn 17.6, Frazier 10.2. Michigan State: Henry 15.0, Joey Hauser 10.2, Langford 9.8
Rebounding — Illinois: Cockburn 10.3, Dosunmu 6.2, Da’Monte Williams 5.2. Michigan State: Hauser 6.4, Henry 5.5, Rocket Watts 4.7
Assists — Illinois: Dosunmu 5.3, Andre Curbelo 4.2, Frazier 2.7. Michigan State: Henry 3.5, Watts 3.0, Foster Loyer 2.3.
