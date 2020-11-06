Illinois Preview Box
Game 2
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Site — Memorial Stadium
When — 2:30 p.m. today
Records — Minnesota 0-2 overall, 0-2 in the Big Ten Conference West Division. Illinois 0-2 overall, 0-2 in the Big Ten Conference West Division.
Rankings — Neither team is not rated in the latest Associated Press poll.
Television — Big Ten Network
Radio — Fighting Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Martin O’Donnell. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Previous results — Minnesota leads the all-time series 39-30-3 and the Golden Gophers defeated the Illini 40-17 last year in Minneapolis. The Illini won the last meeting in Champaign and they are 19-15-1 at home against the Gophers.
Up Next — The Golden Gophers will host the Iowa Hawkeyes next Saturday, while the Fighting Illini will travel to Piscataway, N.J. to play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing — Minnesota: Ibrahim 67 carries, 349 yards, 6 touchdowns. Potts 8-63. Illinois: Epstein 21 carries, 99 yards, 1 touchdown. Brown 14-85, Peters 7-75.
Passing — Minnesota: Morgan 28 completions, 46 attempts, 1 interception 386 yards, 2 touchdowns. Illinois: Taylor 17 completions, 29 attempts, 2 interceptions, 273 yards, 2 touchdowns.
Receiving — Minnesota: Bateman 14 receptions, 163 yards. Autuman-Bell 5-157, 1 touchdown. Illinois: Barker 7 receptions, 89 yards, J.Imatorbhebhe 7-69, Hightower 5-123, 1 touchdown.
