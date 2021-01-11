Illinois-Nebraska postponed
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team was scheduled to play at Nebraska on Wednesday, but that game has been postponed.
On Monday, Nebraska announced that it was pausing all team activities because of a positive COVID-19 test result among is Tier-1 personnel, which includes players, coaches and other support staff connected with the men’s basketball program.
Illinois and Nebraska will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game at a later date.
Chad Dare
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.