ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
AT WISCONSIN BADGERS
GAME 24
Site — Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
When — 1 p.m., Saturday
Records — Illinois 17-6 overall, 13-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Wisconsin 16-8 overall, 10-7 in Big Ten Conference
Rankings — The Illini are ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll while the Badgers are ranked No. 23.
Television — ESPN
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 112-89 and has won the last two games, including an 75-60 win on Feb. 6 in Champaign.
Last games — Illinois rebounded to beat Nebraska 86-70 on Thursday, while Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 68-51 on Sunday.
Up Next — The Fighting Illini travel to Michigan on Tuesday for a big game with the Wolverines, while the Badgers will travel to West Lafayette, Ind. to play Purdue on Tuesday.
Projected lineups — Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, junior. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore. Wisconsin: G D’Mitrik Trice, 6-0, graduate student. G Aleem Ford, 6-8, graduate student. F Tyler Wahl, 6-9, sophomore. G Brad Davidson, 6-4, junior. F Nate Reuvers, 6-11, junior.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Illinois: Dosunmu 21.0, Cockburn 17.4, Frazier 10.8. Wisconsin: Trice 13.5, Davison 9.0, Ford 8.8, Ruevers 8.7
Rebounding — Illinois: Cockburn 10.1, Dosunmu 6.3, Da’Monte Williams 5.3.Wisconsin: Ford 4.2, Whal 4.2, Reuvers 4.2
Assists — Illinois: Dosunmu 5.3, Andre Curbelo 4.1, Frazier 2.6. Wisconsin: Trice 4.0, Davison 2.1, Wahl 1.4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.