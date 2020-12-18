Illinois at Rutgers preview box
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS
GAME 8
Site — The RAC, Piscataway, N.J.
When — noon, Sunday
Records — Illinois 5-2 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten Conference. Rutgers 5-0 overall, 1-0 in the Big Ten Conference
Rankings — Illinois is rated No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll. Rutgers is rated No. 19 in the AP Poll.
Television — ESPN2
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — The Illini leads the all-time series 8-2 but the Scarlet Knights won last meeting 72-57 on Feb. 15 at The RAC.
Last game — Illinois crushed Minnesota 92-65 on Tuesday. Rutgers won at Maryland 74-60 on Monday.
Up Next — The Illini will travel to State College, Pa., to face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday. The Scarlet Knights will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to play the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday.
Projected lineups — Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore. Rutgers: G Paul Mulcahy, 6-6, sophomore. G Montez Mathis, 6-4, junior. G Jacob Young, 6-2, senior. F Ron Harper Jr., 6-6, junior. C Cliff Omoruyi, 6-11, freshman.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Illinois: Dosunmu 22.7, Cockburn 16.7, Miller 11.9, Andre Curbelo 10.7. Rutgers: Harper 23.2, Young 15.0, Mathis 13.8.
Rebounding — Illinois: Cockburn 9.4, Dosunmu 7.6, Williams 6.3. Rutgers: Johnson 9.0, Harper 7.0, Omoruyi 6.6, Mulcahy 4.8, Mathis 4.4.
Assists — Illinois: Dosunmu 5.1, Curbelo 3.7, Frazier 2.4, Williams 2.3. Rutgers: Young 6.0, Mulcahy 4.6, Harper 2.8, Mathis 2.2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.