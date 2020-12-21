ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

GAME 9

Site — Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pa.

When — 5:30 p.m., Wednesday

Records — Illinois 5-3 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten Conference. Penn State 3-2 overall, 0-1 in the Big Ten Conference

Rankings — Illinois is rated No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll. Penn State is not rated.

Television — Big Ten Network

Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1

Previous results — The Illini leads the all-time series 29-19 with the Nittany Lions, including a 62-56 win on Feb. 18 at Penn State.

Last game — Illinois lost on the road to Rutgers 91-88. Penn State lost at Michigan 62-58.

Up Next — The Illini return to the State Farm Center to host the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are idle until Dec. 30 when they travel to Bloomington, Ind., to play the Indiana Hoosiers.

Projected lineups — Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore. Penn State: G Myreon Jones, 6-3, junior. G Jamari Wheeler, 6-1, senior. G Izaiah Brockington, 6-4, junior. F Seth Lundy, 6-6, sophomore. F John Harrar, 6-9, senior.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Scoring — Illinois: Dosunmu 22.6, Cockburn 16.8, Miller 10.4. Penn State: Lundy 14.4, Brockington 14.0, Sam Sessoms 11.8, Jones 11.8.

Rebounding — Illinois: Cockburn 9.8, Dosunmu 8.0, Williams 5.8. Penn State: Harrar 7.0, Brockington 5.6, Trent Buttrick 4.2, Wheeler 4.0.

Assists — Illinois: Dosunmu 5.3, Curbelo 3.9, Frazier 2.8, Williams 2.3. Penn State: Wheeler 4.6, Sessoms 3.4, Jones 3.0.

