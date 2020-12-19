Illinois at Penn State preview box
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS
Site — Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.
When — 4:30 p.m.
Records — Illinois 2-5 overall, 2-5 in the Big Ten Conference West Division. Penn State 3-5 overall, 3-5 in Big Ten Conference East Division.
Rankings — Neither team is rated in the latest Associated Press poll.
Television — FS1
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Martin O’Donnell. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Previous results — Penn State leads the all-time series 19-5 and the Nittany Lions have won the last two meetings between the programs including a 63-24 triumph on Sept. 21, 2018 in Champaign.
Last week — The Illini suffered a 28-10 loss to Northwestern Wildcats last Saturday. The Nittany Lions have won three straight including a 39-24 win last Saturday over the Michigan State Spartans.
Up next — Both Illinois and Penn State will wait for a possible bowl berth.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing — Illinois: Chase Brown 93 carries, 510 yards, 2 touchdowns. Mike Epstein 61-360, 4 TDs. Isaiah Williams 48-287, 1 TD. Penn State: Keyone Lee 70 carries, 353 yards, 3 touchdowns. Sean Clifford 90-324, 3 TDs. Devyn Ford 67-274, 3 TDs. Will Levis 73-222, 2 TDs.
Passing — Illinois: Brandon Peters 39 completions, 76 attempts, 0 interceptions, 429 yards, 3 touchdowns. Penn State: Clifford 136 completions, 229 attempts, 9 interceptions, 1,598 yards, 14 touchdowns.
Receiving — Illinois: Josh Imatorbhebhe 22 receptions, 297 yards, 3 touchdowns. Daniel Barker 16-214, 1 TD. Casey Washington 10-106. Brian Hightower 9-201, 1 TDs. Donny Navarro 8-88. Penn State: Jahan Dotson 46 receptions, 695 yards, 6 touchdowns. Parker Washington 35-473, 6 TDs. Pat Feiermuth 23-310, 1 TD. KeAndre Lambert-Smith 14-127. Brenton Strange 13-133, 1 TD. Lee 10-61.
Tackling — Illinois: Jake Hansen 32 solo, 27 assists, 59 total. Tony Adams 25-26 — 51. Khalan Tolson 15-24 — 39. Sydney Brown 20-16 — 36. Nate Hobbs 22-9 — 31. Devon Witherspoon 16-12 — 28. Penn State: Ellis Brooks 25 solo, 29 assists, 54 total. Jesse Luketa 28-24 — 52. Jaquan Brisker 29-21 — 50. Jayson Oweh 20-18 — 38. Lamont Wade 18-18 — 36. Joey Porter Jr. 24-9 — 33.
