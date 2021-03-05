ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
GAME 26
Site — Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
When — 3 p.m., today
Records — Illinois 19-6 overall, 15-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Ohio State 18-7 overall, 12-7 in Big Ten Conference
Rankings — The Illini are ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll while the Buckeyes are ranked No. 7.
Television — ESPN
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 106-80, but Ohio State has won the last two games, including a 87-81 win on January 16th in Champaign
Last games — Illinois defeated Michigan 76-53 on Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Mich.,while Ohio State lost to Iowa 73-57 on Sunday.
Up Next — Both teams will await their first opponent in next week’s Big Ten Tournament at Indianapolis.
Projected lineups — Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, junior. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore. Ohio State: G Duane Washington Jr., 6-3, junior; G CJ Walker, 6-1, junior. F EJ Liddell, 6-7, sophomore, F Kyle Young, 6-8, senior. F Justice Sueing, 6-6, redshirt junior.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Illinois: Ayo Dosunmu 21.0, Cockburn 17.5, Frazier 10.9. Ohio State: Liddell 15.9, Washington 15.3, Sueing 10.3.
Rebounding — Illinois: Cockburn 9.8, Dosunmu 6.3, Da’Monte Williams 5.4. Ohio State: Liddell 6.7, Young 5.6, Sueing 5.4.
Assists — Illinois: Dosunmu 5.3, Andre Curbelo 4.1, Frazier 2.6, Williams 1.9. Ohio State: Walker 4.2, Washington 2.8, Sueing 1.7.
