ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS GAME 12
Site — Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston
When — 8 p.m., Thursday
Records — Illinois 8-3 overall, 4-1 in Big Ten Conference. Northwestern 6-3 overall, 3-2 in the Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — Illinois is rated No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll. Northwestern is not rated but receiving votes.
Television — Big Ten Network
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — The Fighting Illini lead the all-time series 138-42 with the Wildcats and Illinois won both meetings last year, beating Northwestern 75-71 on Jan. 18, 2020 in Champaign and then 74-66 on Feb. 27, 2020 in Evanston.
Last games — Illinois claimed a 66-58 victory over Purdue on Saturday. Northwestern suffered a 85-66 loss at Michigan on Sunday.
Up Next — The Illini return to the State Farm Center on Sunday for a 7 p.m. contest with the Maryland Terrapins. The Wildcats are idle until Wednesday, Jan. 13 when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Projected lineups — Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore. Northwestern: G Boo Buie, 6-2, sophomore. G Chase Audige, 6-4, sophomore. F Miller Kopp, 6-7, junior. F Pete Nance, 6-10, junior. F Robbie Beran, 6-9, freshman.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Illinois: Dosunmu 23.0, Cockburn 16.9, Andre Curbelo 9.7. Northwestern: Kopp 14.4, Audige 12.6, Nance 11.7, Buie 11.4.
Rebounding — Illinois: Cockburn 9.9, Dosunmu 7.0, Williams 5.6. Northwestern: Ryan Young 6.2, Nance 6.1, Anthony Gaines 4.8
Assists — Illinois: Dosunmu 5.0, Curbelo 4.5, Frazier 2.7. Northwestern: Buie 5.4, Ryan Greer 2.0, Audige 1.8.
