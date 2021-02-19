ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI AT MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
GAME 21
Site — Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
When — 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Records — Illinois 15-5 overall, 11-3 in the Big Ten Conference. Minnesota 13-9 overall, 6-9 in Big Ten Conference
Rankings — The Illini are ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — FOX
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 125-68 and has won the last two games, but Minnesota has won the last two games at home.
Last games — Illinois beat Northwestern 73-66 on Tuesday, while Minnesota lost to Indiana on Wednesday.
Up Next — Illinois will travel to Michigan State on Tuesday, while Minnesota will host Northwestern on Feb. 27.
Projected lineups — Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, junior. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore. Minnesota: G Tre Williams, 6-5, sophomore. G Jamal Mashburn, Jr., 6-2, freshman. G Marcus Carr, 6-2, redshirt junior. F Brandon Johnson 6-8, redshirt senior. C Liam Robbins, 7-0, junior.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Illinois: Dosunmu 21.3, Cockburn 17.4, Frazier 10.0, Miller 8.7. Minnesota: Carr 19.4, Robbins 12.3, Gabe Kalscheur 9.2, Johnson 8.9
Rebounding — Illinois: Cockburn 10.6, Dosunmu 6.0, Da’Monte Williams 5.4. Minnesot: Robbins 6.9, Johnson 6.4, Both Gach 4.1, Carr 4.0
Assists — Illinois: Dosunmu 5.1, Andre Curbelo 4.3, Frazier 2.6. Minnesota: Carr 5.1, Gach 2.0, Kalscheur 1.7
