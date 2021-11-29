CHAMPAIGN — Playing with three starters on Friday night, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team needed some extra special contributions to beat the Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.
Senior All-American center Kofi Cockburn and senior guard Alfonso Plummer combined to provide the perfect ingredients for an Illinois 94-85 victory before 12,782 at the State Farm Center.
"It's a challenge. It's hard playing with guys that you don't have a lot of chemistry with and guys that you don't have a lot of experience with,'' said Cockburn who finished with a career-high 38 points. "But, it's a good challenge in a way that you can learn from it. There are a lot of guys coming in right now that have to step up and they are getting that experience.''
Plummer, a transfer from Utah, was one of those players that needed to step up as seniors Trent Frazier (knee) and Jacob Grandison (flu) along with sophomore Andre Curbelo (neck) were unavailable on Friday night for Illinois (4-2).
Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-3) opened the contest with a 24-12 run but then Plummer had nine of his season-high 30 points in the final 10 minutes of the first half to help the Illini take a 39-37 lead at halftime.
“(Plummer) played like a senior, like a veteran,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Played like a guy I’ve labeled one of the best shooters in the country. We needed every one of those points from both of those guys.”
It was the first time that Illinois had multiple players score 30 or more points in the same game since Dec. 3, 1990 when Andy Kaufmann had 46 and Deon Thomas chipped in with 34 in a 120-116 double overtime victory against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
"You got guys out, you got guys not able to go and they are three of your key guys,'' said Underwood. "It's good to see guys step up and fortunately they did that tonight.''
Underwood also added senior Da'Monte Williams, who had eight assists and no turnovers, to the group of guys that really stepped up their games against the Vaqueros.
But, it was an offensive rebound basket by Williams with just over 2 minutes remaining that helped the seal the victory for Illinois.
"That started a different momentum to the game,'' said Texas Rio Grande Valley coach Matt Figger, who was limited to just seven players. "We were right there, but he does things that veteran guys do.''
