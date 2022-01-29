Illinois Society Seeks Quarterly Editor
The Illinois State Genealogical Society (ISGS) is looking for someone to be the editor of its Quarterly. This is a paid position. For more information or if anyone knows of someone who would be good in this post, please contact the ISGS President, Vicki Mattson, at isgspresident@ilgensoc.org.
According to the ISGS website (www.ilgensoc.org) “the ISGS Quarterly is read by over 1,000 members (an exclusive benefit for ‘members only’) and is held in many libraries throughout Illinois and the U.S. The Quarterly is published four times a year and contains a variety of information relevant to family history research in Illinois.”
Anyone with Illinois ancestors would be wise to become a member of ISGS in order to receive the Quarterly. For example, the most recent issue, Volume 53 Number 4, Winter 2021, includes “Shall We Dance? A Workingman’s Social Life in 19th Century Chicago;” “Three Girls From Bronzeville: An Excerpt From Dawn Turner’s Memoir About Growing Up in Chicago;” “Remembering the Sudden Freeze of 1836;” “The 1950 Census: This Time Around is Likely to be Very Different;” “Civil War Veterans Buried in Spring Lake Cemetery, Aurora, Kane County, Part 2;” and much more.
Find genealogy on YouTube
James Tanner has posted a helpful article telling how he learns more about genealogical research by watching videos on YouTube. Read his post at https://tinyurl.com/2p8sn3sc. This website also offers links to other helpful posts.
Are you missing a cemetery’s clues?
Lisa (“Are You My Cousin?) Lisson has posted a helpful article on the clues in a cemetery that can be easily overlooked, “What is That Family Cemetery Really Telling You?” at https://tinyurl.com/2p8bwav8. Her 4 tips are worth noting.
While on the subject of cemeteries, BillionGraves has posted a lovely article on the 10 most beautiful cemeteries in the world. One of them is even in the U.S.—the Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia, where U.S. Presidents James Monroe and John Tyler are buried. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9f3j64.
Betty White, R.I.P.
Actress Betty White’s death is not genealogically relevant but persons worldwide (including genealogists) mourn her passing. WikiTree has posted her biography at https://tinyurl.com/2s35n8rv and Smithsonian Magazine notes that “animal shelters see an influx of donations in honor of Betty White” at https://tinyurl.com/335kd4dk.
Big news for Ontario researchersGail Dever has posted important news for anyone researching ancestors in Ontario, Canada. “FamilySearch is in the process of uploading the microfilm images of all pre-1930 wills and estate files for Ontario. These images can be accessed for free, and many of them are already available.” Read more at https://tinyurl.com/5ahjsuuu.
Lisa Lisson offers tips for photo dating
Genealogist, Lisa (“Are You My Cousin?” Lisson has posted her “favorite 10 resources for dating old photographs” at https://tinyurl.com/39trbv3h. She includes sites that compare fashion styles through the years and calls attention to Pinterest’s “strong search engine function.”
