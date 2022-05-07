Honor Females in Family
Mother’s Day seems an appropriate time to call attention to Judy Russell’s (“The Legal Genealogist”) article on identifying females on official documents. Read “Bring On The ladies” at https://tinyurl.com/jmathudx.
Presidents on 1950 Census
Philip Bump, correspondent for The Washington Post, has written about U.S. presidents on the recently-released 1950 census. Three were born within two months of each other in 1946: Clinton, Bush and Trump. Read more census details at https://tinyurl.com/yckujaty. With the help of Megan Smolenyak (Honoring Our Ancestors author) information is also provided on President Biden. (And did you know Bill Clinton was not born as Bill Clinton?)
To conduct your own 1950 census search, visit the Official 1950 Census Website at https://tinyurl.com/4muy8rpb. Be sure to read the tips for searching.
New Book Tells Graceland Cemetery Tales
Adam Selzer has just published “Graceland Cemetery: Chicago Stories, Symbols, and Secrets,” which could perhaps be subtitled, “Who Was Who in Chicago.” Do you know who was (1) The Chicago Wizard? (2) A Dangerous Author? (3) A Scapegrace Brother? (4) Pirate King of Chicago? (5) The Man Who Saved Baseball? (6) Madame X? (Answers below.)
Graceland Cemetery was founded as a private cemetery by Chicago attorney Thomas Bryan in 1860 and its original 80 acres has since been expanded to 119 acres and has approximately 175,000 interments. Many of the earliest burials had been transferred from Chicago’s City Cemetery. Today Graceland is known as the final resting place of many of Chicago’s “colorful” residents including architects, politicians, writers, formerly enslaved persons, inventors, scientists, athletes, Black Civil War soldiers, Civil War generals, and more.
This new book provides 10 walking tours through the cemetery, with photos and family stories provided throughout. The most popular tourist attractions are the Girl in Glass (Inez Clarke, 1873-1880, daughter of John and Mary Clarke) and Eternal Silence (Henry Graves, 1821-1907, Statue of Death). The cemetery is open to all to visit. The tour season runs from April 1 through Nov. 30.
The tours take the reader to vaults, obelisks and markers for famous families (such as Pullman and Kimball) and those lesser known (such as Lloyd Garrison Wheeler, the first Black lawyer in Illinois, and Lawrence “Bud” Freeman, Jazz Pioneer.) The extensive documented biographies of the people interred there include family records, disputes, scandalous activities, and newspaper accounts, “to show how the lives of the people interred there intersected with each other and with history.”
“Graceland Cemetery” is a 316-page, indexed, illustrated, softcover, 7”x10” book that can be ordered at $19.95 from the University of Illinois Press, c/o Chicago Distribution Center, 11030 South Langley Ave., Chicago, IL 60628; phone 1-800-621-2736.
Graceland Cemetery’s address is 4001 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613; phone 773-525-1105. The website at https://tinyurl.com/39f6nw8m provides a link to a burial search.
Answers to questions: (1) Seth Paine, (2) Margaret Potter, (3) Augustus Dickens, (4) George Streeter, (5) William Hulbert, (6) Caroline Kirkland.
