For anyone who wishes “to display your family story in a fun, creative way” FamilySearch has posted an article with several free printable templates and online family tree ideas at https://tinyurl.com/yckeewav. These blank family tree charts can be printed and filled out. For example, one of the colorful 4-generation family trees can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/447ccbxd. This is “a great activity to bring the whole family together.”
Sultana disaster news online
The Sultana Association of Descendants And Friends was founded to keep alive the memories of the men, women, and children who were on the steamship, Sultana, when it exploded and sank on the Mississippi River on April 17, 1865 — “the worst maritime disaster in American history.” Visit the Association’s website at https://tinyurl.com/yckzy2t8 and click on any of the links at the toolbar across the top: home, association, disaster, explore, and news (which include links to interesting articles) for more information.
The Association’s 2022 reunion will be held in Springfield, IL Friday, April 22, 2022, and Saturday, April 23, 2022. It will include tours of 4 sites connected with Abraham Lincoln. Anyone is welcome.
Historical Marker Database Lists 3,000+ sites in Illinois
“Public history cast in metal, carved on stone, or embedded in resin” has been identified in over 164 thousand locations and are described at https://tinyurl.com/4knvjdmn where a search can be made. For example, there are over 13,000 Civil War sites, 3,965 pertaining to slaves, 369 related to Pearl Harbor, 230 pertaining to the Trail of Tears, and 3,444 pertaining to Lincoln. Why not plan a trip to visit the historical sites that are meaningful to your family — or just plain interesting.
What’s new for Canadian research in 2022?
Gail Dever has written a timely article for anyone researching Canadian ancestors, “What’s in Store for Canadian Genealogy in 2022,” at https://tinyurl.com/mv46f3fy. For example, “Given the number of Canadians who have moved to the United States and Americans who have migrated to Canada, the 1950 US census will be a good resource for family historians.”
Ultimate Record Checklist online
For any researcher who has ever wondered if every resource has been check for a specific individual, the Ultimate Record Checklist should be verified for every ancestor on that person’s family tree. This checklist, at http://tinyurl.com/2aa5n8n6, identifies categories of records pertaining to birth, marriage, death, religion, newspaper, probate, immigration, naturalization, taxes, societal, census, court, DNA, work, community, military, and school. Each classification lists several records to check. For example, school records include class reunion histories, college directories, school histories, school photos, school records, and yearbooks. This list will probably lead researchers to records easily overlooked. Happy hunting!
