Genealogist Megan Smolenyak recently discovered that President Biden’s roots in Ireland are also in County Galway in addition to family ties in Louth and Mayo. Smolenyak “has met President Biden on a number of occasions and said he is ‘really into his roots’.” Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ysb7caax. Also, Smolenyak describes her research of Biden’s ancestry (including a Finnegan Biden) at https://tinyurl.com/yckhkscn.
About out of wedlock birth
Patricia has posted an interesting article about ancestors born out of wedlock at https://tinyurl.com/3xj9vutc. Such events can come as surprises, but they need to be documented, nevertheless.
Some first cousins can marry
First cousins can legally marry in 19 states: Alabama, Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Virginia. Also, some states allow first cousin marriages with some exceptions “despite the health risks.” Read more at https://tinyurl.com/4767tsrz. Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter advises to “check with a lawyer” (at https://tinyurl.com/38ed5yc6).
Household dust has occupants’ DNA
Researchers have concluded that household dust contains the DNA of the household’s occupants. The five top areas that should possibly be tested, according to an article at https://tinyurl.com/35zunwts, are: top of the refrigerator; inside the bedroom closet; the top frame of the front door; a bookshelf or photo frame in the living room; and a windowsill in the living room.
Ontario posts Research Guides
The Archives of Ontario has posted a helpful Vital Statistics Records Research Guide 202 at https://tinyurl.com/45ts8jjc. The Archives holds records “from government and non-government sources that document births, marriages and deaths in the province. The website includes links to these sources. Also visit https://tinyurl.com/3fyrcfn5 for Research Guide 204 Sources for Births, Marriages and Deaths.
Ohio Lands Book offered by Ohio Auditor of State
Anyone with ancestors who lived in Ohio would appreciate having the book, The Official Ohio Lands Book, available free at https://tinyurl.com/3fyrcfn5. This 81-page publication written by Dr. George W. Knepper and first published in 2002, includes a “history of the original land treaties, grants, surveys, and subdivisions” along with maps and illustrations—a valuable addition to any genealogist’s library.
Family history researcher posts helpful topics
Bob Penry’s 50 years of genealogical research has resulted in a website with a wide variety of topics to help other researchers. Visit https://tinyurl.com/4hfk4uw3 where one can scroll through the Research and Instructions menus. If you are looking for a particular topic, the Site Map can help. The British Isles sections are of special interest with a concentration on Welsh genealogy and history.
