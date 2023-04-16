Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Evening light rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Evening light rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.